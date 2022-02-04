ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022
Pakistan

Farrukh says Nawaz hasn’t submitted ‘any’ medical report in LHC

Recorder Report 04 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The state minister for information, Farrukh Habib Thursday said that ex-premier Nawaz Sharif has not submitted any medical report in Lahore High Court (LHC) rather it was just an opinion of an American medic – Dr Shawl.

Talking to journalists after inauguration of a photo exhibition in connection with Kashmir day to be held on February 5, he questioned how an American doctor who is not even registered in England issued such a report.

How can an American doctor practice in the UK, he said, adding if Nawaz Sharif can travel five hours, he can come to Pakistan by air ambulance.

He said that elder Sharif should either return the money or be ready to go to jail, adding there is no other option with him as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan is there.

Earlier, speaking at the event, he said that no leader fought the case of Kashmiri people better than Prime Minister Imran Khan at the international fora.

He said that Prime Minister Khan presented the Kashmir case at every international fora including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and in bilateral meetings with world leaders.

He said that the prime minister exposed the tyrannical atrocities of Narendra Modi-government in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, due to which the international media also started highlighting the issue.

The international community should also keep its eyes and ears open, he said, adding Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, which promised to give Kashmiri people the right to self-determination.

“We feel the plight of Kashmiri mothers and sisters, Pakistan has always raised its voice against human rights violations being committed by Indian occupation forces,” he said.

He said over eight million Kashmiris had become prisoners after the Indian step on August 5 and the ensuing lockdown, adding neither media was free nor social media functional in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said that Modi’s RSS mindset could be judged by the form of oppression and barbarism going on in Kashmir.

He said that tens of thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred by trigger-happy Indian occupation forces, adding they martyred the young icon of freedom struggle Burhan Wani but they could not suppress Kashmiris voice as every Kashmiri youth was struggling for freedom.

“Kashmir lives in the hearts of Pakistanis all over Pakistan and around the world and we stand with them,” he added.

He said that Pakistan has highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum, it would also be discussed during PM Imran Khan’s visit to China as well.

Habib also visited the photographic exhibition and evinced keen interest in the photographs. The participants were also shown a documentary on Indian atrocities and barbarism titled, “Kashmir’s Story”.

The state minister also distributed prizes among those who took prominent positions in painting competitions among the students.

The Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications organises a photo exhibition every year on Solidarity Day to highlight Indian atrocities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore High Court Nawaz Sharif Kashmiri people Farrukh Habib

