Panel for enhanced role of provinces in CPEC security regime

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has recommended to the Ministry of Interior that the dashboard on security should be linked with the provinces to bridge the gaps in the security regime of the CPEC.

The committee also recommended ensuring foolproof security to enhance the confidence of the investors and the overall security milieu in the country.

The Parliamentary Committee on CPEC met (in-camera) with MNA Sher Arbab in the chair at Parliament House, on Thursday.

The committee meeting was attended by the secretary, Ministry of Defence, secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, additional secretary, Ministry of Defence, additional secretary, Ministry of Interior, additional secretary, Home Department (Punjab), additional secretary, Home Department (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), Comman-dant, Special Protection Unit, Punjab Police and Commandant, Special Combat Unit, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police.

The Committee discussed single-point agenda on the security of the CPEC.

The Committee was comprehensively briefed by representatives of the Ministry of Defence on the concept of security, the CPEC security challenges, initiatives taken by the government of Pakistan, and category of the CPEC projects, and its link with security arrangements and law enforcement agencies at the federal, provincial and regional levels.

Committee Chairman Sher Arbab said while highlighting the lacunas in coordination at various levels among ministries/ divisions responsible for the security of the CPEC recommended that meeting of the Joint Working Group on Security of the CPEC from Pakistan side be held regularly and its minutes be shared with the Committee.

At the outset, the Committee appreciated the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army for the defence of Pakistan and offered Fateha for the martyred soldiers in recent attacks at Punjgur and Noshki.

The Committee was of the view that most of the burden of security was being shouldered by the Pak Army. However, police and other stakeholders should also play their active role in dispensation of security mechanism.

