ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sherry says there’s no need to ‘celebrate’ IMF loan

Naveed Butt 04 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has alleged that the government accepted the International Monitory Fund (IMF)’s ‘unacceptable terms’.

“Billions of rupees were taxed on the people for a $1 billion tranche. There is no need to celebrate the $1 billion loan,” PPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman tweeted on Thursday.

The PPP leader said stability in the economy does not come from the IMF loans but from economic policy, which the government do not have.

“The party which has been pursuing the policy of not going to the IMF, today its ministers are expressing happiness on receiving the tranche of IMF loan programme,” she said in response to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin’s video statement regarding the IMF tranche.

They bulldozed the mini-budget for a $1 billion instalment, putting the burden of inflation on the people, she said. She said that the government increased foreign debt of Pakistan by 60 per cent in just three years.

“This government has borrowed Rs20.7 trillion, which is the highest loan ever taken by any government in Pakistan. Due to this, the total debt has exceeded Rs50 trillion. The debt-ridden government is taking loan of more than Rs17 billion every day,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF PPP Sherry Rehman Shaukat Tarin mini budget IMF loan programme

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sherry says there’s no need to ‘celebrate’ IMF loan

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

PM reaches Beijing

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP’s reserves down $463m on debt servicing

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories