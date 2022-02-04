KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,095 tonnes of cargo comprising 117,167 tonnes of import cargo and 67,928 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 117,167 comprised of 39,941 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 343 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,975 tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate, 3,200 Tons of DAP, 14,834 Tons of Wheat and 55,874 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 67,928 tonnes comprised of 40,956 tonnes of containerized cargo, 23,636 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,336 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 7457 containers comprising of 2795 containers import and 4662 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 779 of 20’s and 935 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 73 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 831 of 20’s and 958 of 40’s loaded containers while 481 of 20’s and 717 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as, 04 ships namely TS Mumbai, Bison Express, Hake and OOCL Norfolk have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 07 ships namely IDM Doodle, Ym Express, Xin Rui Hai, Sovereign, Northern Guard, Jolly Quarzo and Calais Trader have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 09 cargoes namely, Sourthern Xantis, Sto Camellia, Independent Spirit, As Clementina, Julie, OEL Kedarnath, OBE Heart and Al Salmy 7 expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Chiara, MSC Eyra, Al-Salmy and Alanis carrying Containers and Project cargo also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Haj Mohammad and Express left the port on Thursday morning, while five more ships, Beauty Lily, Glory Harvest, Uranus-J, Chemroad Quest and MSC Sky are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 119,801 tonnes, comprising 81,058 tonnes imports cargo and 38,743 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,088 Containers (149 TEUs Imports and 1,939 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, five ships, MSC Eyra, MSC Chiara, Irenes Ray, HPC Sunrise and Al-Salamy-7 & three more ships, Julie, Gas Zeus and Gasloc Saratonga scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Project cargo, Petroleum gas and Natural gas are expected to take berths at, QICT, MW-1, MW-2, EVTL and PGPCL on Thursday, 3rd February, while another ship, RDO Fortune with Containers is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 4th Febtruary-2022.

