ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100

Reuters 04 Feb, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 erased early gains to end lower on Thursday, as the pound jumped after the Bank of England (BoE) announced a second consecutive interest rate hike to curb inflation.

The FTSE 100 index dipped 0.7%, as a sharp rise in sterling hurt shares of internationally-focused companies. The FTSE mid-cap index fell 1.3%.

The BoE raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 0.5%, with four out of nine policymakers wanting a bigger increase to contain rampant price pressures.

“Inflation is likely to remain elevated in the coming months - particularly with another energy price cap hike coming in April...,” Jai Malhi, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said in a note.

“This calls into question how much the Bank has to tighten in order to cool inflation down .... We think the central bank can afford to be slightly more patient than the market is pricing,” Malhi stated.

The BoE said consumer price inflation - which stood at 5.4% in December - now looked set to peak at around 7.25% in April, which would be the highest since the recession-ravaged early-1990s and miles off its 2% target.

“Four members voted for a 50 bps hike, which is a hawkish turn markets did not expect,” said Anna Stupnytska, a global macro economist at Fidelity International.

Bank of England FTSE 100 FTSE index Jai Malhi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Stronger pound weighs on FTSE 100

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

PM reaches Beijing

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP’s reserves down $463m on debt servicing

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories