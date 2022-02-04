ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
Pakistan

Four killed in armed clash

Recorder Report 04 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Four people were killed and one injured in an armed clash between two groups over an old enmity on Thursday in the limits of BharaKahu police station.

A police official said that exchange of firing took place between two groups - Raja Razi group and Raja Nasir Hanif group - over a longstanding dispute at Seri Chowk Pulgrah Bhara Kahu.

Raja Razi group came to the house of Raja Nasir and opened indiscriminate firing, the police said.

As a result of firing, Raja Nasir Hanif advocate and his three guards killed and one person received three bullet injuries.

The injured and dead were shifted by the police and the area people to hospital soon after the incident.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Ahsan Younas, directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Faisal, and other senior officials of the police to rush to the spot and ensure arrest of people involved in the killing of the four persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

