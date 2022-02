KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Thursday (February 3, 2022).

==================================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ==================================================================================================================== As on: 03-02-2022 ==================================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ==================================================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Sherman Sec. MCB Bank Ltd. 1,600 165.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,600 165.10 Azee Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Nishat (Chunain) 19,000 51.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,000 51.80 Y.H. Sec. Inv. Managers Sec. Tariq Glass 10,000 128.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 128.75 Topline Sec. Sherman Sec. TPL Properties Ltd 1,000 34.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 34.85 ==================================================================================================================== Total Turnover 31,600 ====================================================================================================================

