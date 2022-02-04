ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
Recorder Report 04 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
The Hub Power Company Ltd         02-02-2022   04-02-2022   65%(i)       31-01-2022
Saif Power Ltd                    02-02-2022   04-02-2022   50%(ii)      31-01-2022
Dolmen City REIT                  04-02-2022   06-02-2022   3.70%(ii)    02-02-2022
Hum Network Ltd *                 02-02-2022   08-02-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        04-02-2022   08-02-2022   620%(i)      02-02-2022
Octopus Digital Ltd #             02-02-2022   09-02-2022                                 09-02-2022
Dost Steels Ltd #                 03-02-2022   10-02-2022                                 10-02-2022
Interloop Ltd                     08-02-2022   10-02-2022   20%(i)       04-02-2022
Mehran Sugar Mills Ltd            08-02-2022   10-02-2022   7.5%(i)      04-02-2022
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd            08-02-2022   10-02-2022   17.50%(ii)   04-02-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd                09-02-2022   11-02-2022   200%(i)      07-02-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        09-02-2022   11-02-2022   40%(i)       07-02-2022
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd  09-02-2022   11-02-2022   245%(i)      07-02-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd #       09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                 15-02-2022
Samin Textiles Ltd #              09-02-2022   15-02-2022                                 15-02-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd               11-02-2022   15-02-2022   25%(i)       09-02-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                   11-02-2022   15-02-2022   5%(i)        09-02-2022
International Steels Ltd          15-02-2022   17-02-2022   20%(i)       11-02-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd         11-02-2022   18-02-2022   75.9878% R   09-02-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub
Power Company Ltd                 16-02-2022   22-02-2022
Interloop Ltd #                   17-02-2022   24-02-2022                                 24-02-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd               18-02-2022   24-02-2022   NIL                           24-02-2022
Chashma Sugar Mills Ltd.          15-02-2022   25-02-2022   50%(F)       11-02-2022       25-02-2022
Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. Ltd                15-02-2022   25-02-2022   NIL                           25-02-2022
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           22-02-2022   28-02-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                         27-02-2022   06-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  09-03-2022   15-03-2022   20%(F)       07-03-2022       15-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                   10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                           16-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd    11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                           17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50%(F)    17-03-2022       25-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #       19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                 29-03-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closures for Acquisition of Shares *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

