Two policemen martyred in Nowshera

Two policemen were martyred on Thursday when unidentified gunmen attacked their van in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Aaj News reported.

The area was cordoned off following the incident and a hunt was on to arrest the assailants. The deceased have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Attacks against security forces in Pakistan have increased substantially over the last few months.

On Wednesday, 15 terrorists were killed after they attacked security forces' camps in Balochistan's Naushki and Panjgur.

Last month, ten Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after militants attacked a security forces checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district.