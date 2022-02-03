ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Indian shares end three-day rally as IT, financial stocks weigh

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell more than 1% on Thursday, snapping three sessions of gains, as losses in financial and information technology stocks eclipsed gains in automakers.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 1.24% to 17,560.2 and the S&P BSE Sensex slid 1.29% to 58,788.02.

Both the indexes added 4% in the past three sessions, with a rally sparked by the country's high-spending federal budget accounting for most of those gains.

Sentiment was also weaker globally on Thursday after a disappointing forecast from Facebook owner Meta Platforms sent its stock 20% lower and sparked a 2% drop in Nasdaq futures.

In Mumbai, the Nifty IT index slid 2.1% after gaining nearly 7% over the last four sessions, with IT giant Infosys falling 2.7%.

India shares at two-week high after high-spending budget

The Nifty Financial Services index fell 1.4% as top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp dropped 3.3% in its worst day since late November.

Mahindra And Mahindra Financial Services tumbled 5.3%, its biggest fall since mid-November, as analysts flagged concerns about its asset quality.

Tyre makers JK Tyre and Birla Tyres dropped 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively, after India's antitrust agency fined them for price cartelisation.

Jeweller and watch maker Titan Company rose as much as 1.7% after posting strong quarterly results, but pared some gains to settle only 0.4% higher.

The Nifty Auto index advanced 0.4%, led by strong gains in two-wheeler makers TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp.

Defence equipment maker Bharat Dynamics surged 3.3% after signing a $419 million contract to supply anti-tank missiles to the Indian army.

Conglomerate ITC rose 1% ahead of its quarterly results.

