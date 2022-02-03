ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,724 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.65%)
BR30 18,542 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.93%)
KSE100 45,860 Decreased By -258.7 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,960 Decreased By -108.7 (-0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
FTSE 100 edges up on commodity-linked strength; rate decision awaited

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

London's FTSE 100 was marginally higher on Thursday, led by gains in energy and mining shares, while investors waited for the Bank of England's decision on a rate hike later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2%, helped by oil majors Shell and BP, while the mid-cap index was down 0.3%.

Shell, which moved its headquarters from The Hague to London last month, was up 1.4% after it boosted its dividend and share repurchases and its fourth-quarter profit soared to $6.4 billion.

Mining, bank stocks lift FTSE 100

The BoE is expected to raise rates by as much as 50-basis-points in its second consecutive increase in rates, when it meets later in the day.

Two-year yields slid marginally, having been at levels last seen in May 2011, while five-year yields also dipped a little from their highs earlier this week.

Shares in catering giant Compass group rose 6.4% and was the top gainer on the index, after it said its first-quarter revenue had reached 97% of its pre-pandemic levels.

London's FTSE 100

