ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,751 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.07%)
BR30 18,676 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.22%)
KSE100 46,052 Decreased By -66.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,041 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder
Feb 03, 2022
Markets

Singapore fuel oil stocks at 2-week low as net imports recede

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Singapore residual fuel oil inventories fell in the week ended Feb. 2, slipping 3% from a near five-month high in the previous week as net import volumes dropped, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks fell by 697,000 barrels, or about 110,000 tonnes, to a two-week low of 23.09 million barrels or 3.64 million tonnes, in the week ended Wednesday, Enterprise Singapore data showed.

Still, weekly residual fuel inventories in Singapore were 8% above year-ago levels and were above the 2021 weekly average of 22.48 million barrels.

Sri Lanka signs $500mn credit line for fuel with India

This came as Singapore fuel oil net imports dropped to a five-week low of 239,000 tonnes in the week to Feb. 2, down 82% from the near 1-1/2 year high of 1.3 million tonnes in the previous week. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.

Weekly fuel oil net imports averaged 721,000 tonnes so far this year.

The largest net imports were from the floating storage hub of Malaysia at 271,000 tonnes, followed by Thailand at 68,000 tonnes, Brazil at 53,000 tonnes and Chile at 31,000 tonnes.

The top net export destinations for Singapore fuel oil were China at 88,000 tonnes, followed by India at 81,000 tonnes and Hong Kong at 9,000 tonnes.

Fuel oil flows into East Asia, most of which come to Singapore, closed at 6 million tonnes in January, higher from December's inflows of 4.7 million tonnes, the latest assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.

Refinitiv Oil Research said it "expects low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) market fundamentals to largely stay strong into the first half of the year at least, retaining the strength that it kicked off 2022 with, largely due to tightening gasoil supply that limits the availability of blending components to produce LSFO."

Singapore fuel oil inventories

