Sri Lanka's Lakmal to retire after India tour

AFP 03 Feb, 2022

COLOMBO: Veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will retire from international cricket after the team's tour of India ends next month, officials said Thursday.

The 34-year-old fast bowler has claimed 168 wickets in a 68-Test career, captaining Sri Lanka in five of them.

Officials said Lakmal, who made his Test debut in 2010, will be available for selection for the two Tests in India.

Fair for Cricket Australia to review Langer's performance: Cummins

The first match is scheduled to begin on February 25.

Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Executive Officer Ashley de Silva said he looked forward to seeing Lakmal perform in India, "if the selectors consider him for the tour".

Suranga Lakmal Veteran Sri Lankan fast bowler Ashley de Silva

