ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,770 Increased By 15.8 (0.33%)
BR30 18,802 Increased By 84.5 (0.45%)
KSE100 46,157 Increased By 37.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,097 Increased By 27.3 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold flat as dollar gains ground with cenbanks in focus

Reuters 03 Feb, 2022

Gold prices hovered on Thursday below a one-week high scaled in the previous session, with the US dollar regaining ground ahead of major central bank meetings as economies around the world face pressure to tackle broadening inflationary risks.

Spot gold was flat at $1,806.20 per ounce, as of 0317 GMT, after rising to $1,810.86 in the previous session, its highest since Jan. 27.

US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,806.80.

Markets expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates again and signal further unwinding of its pandemic stimulus, while the European Central Bank is set to keep policy unchanged but acknowledge surging inflation.

Gold nudged off $1,800 level as improved risk appetite counters lower yields

"Rate expectations are the primary driver of gold right now," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

"There's been some reprieve for gold in recent days from some comments from a handful of Fed speakers, who have hosed down some fears of aggressive tightening."

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but it could see demand take a hit from higher rates as a non-interest-paying asset.

While the US Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates in March, policymakers spoke cautiously this week about what might follow, given an uncertain outlook for inflation, as the pandemic hits business activity.

The dollar index firmed against its rivals, curbing demand for the greenback-priced bullion among buyers holding other currencies.

"There is presently a very high correlation between the US dollar movement and gold price direction with little else influencing prices over the last few trading sessions," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide, who expects gold to keep treading water around $1,800 an ounce.

In other metals, spot silver eased 0.2% to $22.59 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.2% to $1,034.61 and palladium added 0.8% to $2,388.10.

Gold US Federal Reserve AirGuide bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold flat as dollar gains ground with cenbanks in focus

PM fine-tunes his China visit agenda

PM commends security forces after Panjgur, Naushki attacks

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

UAE says it destroyed three drones that entered its airspace

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Immovable properties: New valuation rates notified thru SROs further suspended

Read more stories