ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,770 Increased By 15.4 (0.32%)
BR30 18,797 Increased By 79.7 (0.43%)
KSE100 46,153 Increased By 34.3 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,096 Increased By 26.5 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Sindh fixes wheat-buying target, support price

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Updated 03 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Wednesday approved a procurement target of 1.4 million MT of wheat at a support price of Rs2,200 per 40 kg bag for which Rs70 billion were approved.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a cabinet meeting here at CM House on Wednesday that was attended by all the provincial ministers, Advisors, Special assistants, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the food department was allowed to purchase bardana to the extent of assigned target at the ratio of 90 percent P.P. Bags and 10 percent jute bags if jute bags are available in the market.

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

The chief minister directed the food department to set up their [procurement] centres in the last week of February so that procurement could be started right from March 1. “We are offering better support price; therefore, its benefit must pass on to the growers,” he said.

The cabinet observed that the Pakistan Steel Mills was planning to dispose of its extra land for which the cabinet said that the Steel Mills authorities were not competent to dispose of their lands. The land which they would surrender as extra land would automatically stand reverted to the Sindh government.

The cabinet directed the Revenue department to issue instructions to sub-registrar not to register any land disposed of/ sold by Pakistan Steel Mills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

