Sindh fixes wheat-buying target, support price

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Wednesday approved a procurement target of 1.4 million MT of wheat at a support price of Rs2,200 per 40 kg bag for which Rs70 billion were approved.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a cabinet meeting here at CM House on Wednesday that was attended by all the provincial ministers, Advisors, Special assistants, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the food department was allowed to purchase bardana to the extent of assigned target at the ratio of 90 percent P.P. Bags and 10 percent jute bags if jute bags are available in the market.

Wheat flour prices: Umar hits out at Sindh govt

The chief minister directed the food department to set up their [procurement] centres in the last week of February so that procurement could be started right from March 1. “We are offering better support price; therefore, its benefit must pass on to the growers,” he said.

The cabinet observed that the Pakistan Steel Mills was planning to dispose of its extra land for which the cabinet said that the Steel Mills authorities were not competent to dispose of their lands. The land which they would surrender as extra land would automatically stand reverted to the Sindh government.

The cabinet directed the Revenue department to issue instructions to sub-registrar not to register any land disposed of/ sold by Pakistan Steel Mills.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022