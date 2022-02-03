ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
Shehbaz terms AGP’s letter ‘contempt of court’

Recorder Report 03 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in a rejoinder to the attorney general of Pakistan’s letter termed it against the law which tantamount to contempt of court as the case is being heard in the Supreme Court.

Shehbaz’s secretary Murad Ali Khan dispatched the letter consisting of two pages to AGP’s secretary. In his rejoinder, Shehbaz objected to the words used in AGP’s letter which he regarded as offensive and inappropriate. He said that the letter did not specify the excerpts of the Lahore High Court Nov 16, 2019, judgment and did not fathom his (Shehbaz’s) undertaking properly.

Without properly taking into consideration the court order, the AG wrote a letter to him on the direction of federal cabinet, Shehbaz said, adding: “There were obvious reasons to believe that the letter was written under political expediency. While writing the epistle, the details of law, formation of medical board and its recommendations and the assumptions derived from this whole exercise were totally ignored.”

Since the case is in the Supreme Court, the AG’s letter could be regarded as contempt of court and it seems that the aforementioned letter is an attempt to influence the under trial case, Shehbaz added. As per the court order, all reports were submitted within stipulated time and all responsibilities were carried out without any dereliction according to the undertaking, he added.

Shehbaz said that AG’s letter was against law and he wrote it without having any legal reason thus indulging in his character assassination. He affirmed that he did have the right to take a legal action against the attorney general.

