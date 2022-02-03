ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECL: SC rejects Rao Anwar’s review plea

Recorder Report 03 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a review petition filed by former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Malir Rao Anwar to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard Rao Anwar’s appeal. The bench told Anwar, who is facing judicial proceedings for alleged involvement in at least 444 extrajudicial murders, to approach a relevant forum for removal of his name from the ECL.

The counsel representing the former Karachi cop said that the trial against Anwar was underway in a trial court in the metropolis and his client was appearing before the court at every hearing.

Anwar was placed on the ECL till further order on the directives of the court, Justice Ijaz said, adding that it was not a bail application that the SC could accept.

The Court asked the former police officer to file a new application, if he wanted relief from the courts.

In January last year, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had dismissed former SSP Malir Rao Anwar’s plea seeking exemption from attendance in the Naqeebullah murder case. The SHC judge had remarked that “would it not be discrimination against others, if Rao Anwar is excused from attending court proceedings?”

After the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud, Anwar was suspended from his post on January 20, 2018. Anwar is prime accused in the murder case of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud from South Waziristan in a “staged police encounter” in Karachi. He was killed on January 13, 2018.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi in March 2019 had indicted former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and 17 others for the murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter in Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Rao Anwar Sindh High Court ECL Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Comments

Comments are closed.

ECL: SC rejects Rao Anwar’s review plea

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

OPEC+ sticks to planned output rises

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

Industries: Pakistan becomes most suitable country for investment: PM

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Attacks repulsed in Naushki, Panjgur; 4 terrorists killed

Sindh fixes wheat-buying target, support price

Read more stories