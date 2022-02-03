Thatta water supply scam: AC adjourns case against Zardari, others till 17th

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned Thatta water supply case against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others till February 17 as the judge, Muhammad Azam Khan was on leave.

The accused, Zardari, Ejaz Ahmad Khan, and others have challenged the case under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021. At the start of the hearing, Zardari’s counsel associate filed an application seeking one-day exemption for his client to appear before it, which the court approved.

Zardari and other accused had challenged the same case under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and filed acquittal applications before the same court.

The anti-graft body nominated Zardari and 13 other suspects in the supplementary filed in connection with Thatta water supply scam.

The bureau had not nominated Zardari, Ashfaq Leghari and In-charge Naudero House Nadeem Bhutto in the interim reference.

In the interim reference, the bureau has nominated 13 accused including Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former secretary of Special Initiative Department of Sindh; Hassan Memon, project director/chairman of the procurement committee for the water supply scheme, Thatta, members of the committee namely, Ali Akbar Abro, Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Athar Nawaz Durrani, Abdul Haleem Memon, Mohammad Farrukh Khan, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Siddiq Sulemani, and Zeeshan Hasan Yousaf, a private contractor Harish, CEO Omni Group Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, and Minahal Majeed.

