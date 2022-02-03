ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Qureshi and Gilani: the Multan Sultans?

“I heard differences amongst Multan Sultans have surfaced.” “Multan Sultans won their match against Islamabad...
Anjum Ibrahim 03 Feb, 2022

“I heard differences amongst Multan Sultans have surfaced.”

“Multan Sultans won their match against Islamabad the Not So United so the moral of the story: if differences can lead to victory then that’s a good thing.”

“What are you? An aspiring politician! Your statement was conflicting — you maintain that differences amongst the Sultans led to their victory while in Islamabad Not So United as you refer to them led to their defeat.”

“Hey you say tomato and I say tomaahto.”

“Anyway when I referred to the Multan Sultans I wasn’t referring to their cricket team – I was referring to the two Sultans of Multan — Shah Mehmud Qureshi versus Yousuf Raza Gilani. The two men hurled abuses at each other…”

“Not of the same caliber as those hurled by the Malaysian educated Gill the Fish - by the way does he speak Malaysian because the University he claims he got a degree from requires fluency in the Malaysian language…”

“Good heavens — you cannot compare apples with bananas…and yes don’t try to be a Rehman Malik, talking of bananas while eating an apple.”

“Right, anyway there is a third Multan Sultan – by the name of Javed Hashmi…”

“No longer in the news because he lost the elections.”

“So did Gilani sahib but see it all boils down to the extent of your party leader’s largesse towards you…”

“Indeed and speaking of largesse The Buzz delivered a speech on Tuesday and I was very impressed.”

“Do unto The Buzz what The Khan does unto The Buzz then: pay khiraj-i-tehseen (homage) to him unreservedly and…”

“But The Khan pays this homage to all his appointees…”

“What 50 plus of them?”

“Yes given the opportunity and for your information that is true equality, now Nawaz Sharif would just pay such homage to Dar, Zardari sahib to…”

“I get it anyway what I wanted to point out to you is that The Buzz is a God fearing man and you must appreciate it.”

“That is the requirement in Medina ki riyasat.”

“Right, he used the word In Shaa Allah ten times during his five-minute speech and to me that is a reflection of how God fearing he really is.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Comments

Comments are closed.

