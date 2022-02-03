ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM inaugurates projects in DG Khan

Recorder Report 03 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the government was committed to serve the masses and genuine work was being done to upgrade the backward areas.

“The South Punjab Secretariat has been given complete administrative and financial autonomy to serve its purpose. ACS and additional IG Police of South Punjab have been fully empowered to run the departments,” the CM said while talking to different delegations including that of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DG Khan Bar Association, traders and PTI representatives.

Talking on this occasion, the CM assured to resolve their problems. He stated that the Punjab government would recruit 130000 employees, the recruitment advertisements have been published in the first phase and the candidates would be given two years age relaxation.

The CM said that Pakistan has returned to the right track under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added. He asserted that the government has engaged itself in serving the masses while there is no corruption scandal to tarnish its image.

Moreover, the CM visited the Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institution of Cardiology in DG Khan to inspect the pace of development on the project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sardar Usman Buzdar Punjab government corruption scandal Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar

Comments

Comments are closed.

CM inaugurates projects in DG Khan

Can inflation be tamed without hurting growth?

OPEC+ sticks to planned output rises

IT minister opposes ban on crypto-currency

CPEC-IPPs contracts: Pakistan seeks renegotiation with China

Industries: Pakistan becomes most suitable country for investment: PM

IMF’s board approves $1bn loan tranche

Pakistan needs structural transformation of economy: ADB

Jul-Jan trade deficit widens 91.9pc YoY

Attacks repulsed in Naushki, Panjgur; 4 terrorists killed

Sindh fixes wheat-buying target, support price

Read more stories