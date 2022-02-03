CM inaugurates projects in DG Khan

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that the government was committed to serve the masses and genuine work was being done to upgrade the backward areas.

“The South Punjab Secretariat has been given complete administrative and financial autonomy to serve its purpose. ACS and additional IG Police of South Punjab have been fully empowered to run the departments,” the CM said while talking to different delegations including that of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DG Khan Bar Association, traders and PTI representatives.

Talking on this occasion, the CM assured to resolve their problems. He stated that the Punjab government would recruit 130000 employees, the recruitment advertisements have been published in the first phase and the candidates would be given two years age relaxation.

The CM said that Pakistan has returned to the right track under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, he added. He asserted that the government has engaged itself in serving the masses while there is no corruption scandal to tarnish its image.

Moreover, the CM visited the Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar Institution of Cardiology in DG Khan to inspect the pace of development on the project.

