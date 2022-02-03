Website related to ICPPS-2022 inaugurated

HYDERABAD: The first two-day International Conference on Plant Protection Science (ICPPS-2022) will be held at Sindh Agriculture University in March 2022, the website of the International Conference has been inaugurated.

International Plant Protection Science Conference will be held from March 29 to 30, 2022 under the auspices of the Faculty of Crop Protection, in collaboration with Sindh Higher Education Commission. In this regard, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Faculty Dean Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri inaugurated the website related to ICPPS-2022 at Crop Protection Faculty of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam on Wednesday.

Addressing the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the conference would provide an opportunity for scientists from all over the world to exchange innovative research in agricultural sciences. He said that plant protection science is important in agriculture, the conference will exchange research on harmful and friendly pests, climate change and the effects of the environment, and scientists from developed countries around the world will work with our experts to find solutions to the problems facing agriculture globally.

Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri, Dean, Faculty of Crop Protection, said that agricultural and plant protection experts and scientists from different countries including Pakistan, Australia, USA, China, Malaysia and Thailand will participate in the Plant Protection Conference physically and online, and they will present their dissertations based on their research, as well as an exhibition will also be held during the conference, in which domestic and international agricultural, pesticide, seed, agricultural engineering, food, IPM and various industrial, research and extension, private and government institutions will install their stalls.

