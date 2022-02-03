ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
BankIslami celebrates PSL event with ‘rally of bikes’

Recorder Report 03 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: BankIslami celebrated the start of PSL 2022 and its Platinum Sponsorship for the Karachi Kings franchise with a bike rally titled ‘The Kings March’ in Karachi.

The event featured senior members of the management team from BankIslami, employees from the organization, and other individuals from the biking community in the country.

It was a jubilant celebration in honor of the game that Pakistanis are extremely passionate about. The rally started at Dolmen Mall, Clifton, culminating at the city’s international airport.

BankIslami is the proud Platinum sponsor for Karachi Kings during this season of PSL with a vision of supporting not just cricket but the youth of the country in pursuing their dreams of playing professional cricket. The bike rally held by the organization in this regard also drew significant attention and crowd from across the city.

Commenting on the development, Head of Marketing, BankIslami, Syed Fahad bin Tariq has said that BankIslami has always been at the forefront of not just technological revolutions in the Shariah-compliant finance segment but also in societal ventures.

“Our goal with sponsorship of Karachi Kings at PSL is that we unite on one platform under BankIslami’s banner and spread the message that no matter which team wins, cricket will ultimately be victorious as our slogan is ‘Jeetay Ga Pakistan,” he added.

