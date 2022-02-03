Paracetamol: price may rise

Karachi: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in Wednesday agreed to increase price of Paracetamol tablets from Rs. 1.90 per tablet to Rs 2.65 per tablet, sources privy to the development told Business Recorder.

In this regard, the sources explained, a summary would be forwarded to federal cabinet for approval. Former chairman Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufact-urers Association (PPMA) Dr Kaiser Waheed said Paracetamol availability was disturbed for a short period due to non-availability of basic ingredients to manufacture its active raw material

He informed that some of the factories, producing active ingredient of in china, were closed down due to certain reasons. Noteworthy to mention here that, Pakistan is facing extreme shortage of various brands of Paracetamol at the moment amid Covid-19 third wave and growing dengue, typhoid and malaria cases.

