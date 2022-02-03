PM condemns Houthi attacks on UAE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephone call with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the recent attempted missile attack by Houthis against the UAE on 30th January 2022. He commended the timely and effective air defence response of the UAE that saved valuable precious lives.

The Prime Minister expressed abiding solidarity with the leadership, government and the people of the UAE. He expressed deep concern at the recent escalation in attacks that have seriously threatened regional peace and security.