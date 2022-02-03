Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
03 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
412,396,206 219,603,037 12,375,082,715 6,549,637,138
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 691,228,777 (993,334,083) (302,105,306)
Local Individuals 9,363,861,620 (9,942,167,318) (578,305,697)
Local Corporates 4,891,013,498 -4,010,602,494 880,411,003
===============================================================================
