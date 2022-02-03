Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
03 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,119.15
High: 46,138.61
Low: 45,674.50
Net Change: 444.65
Volume (000): 123,505
Value (000): 6,618,646
Makt Cap (000) 1,902,115,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,602.46
NET CH. (+) 70.88
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,845.69
NET CH. (+) 89.81
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,339.83
NET CH. (+) 93.57
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,155.35
NET CH. (+) 25.60
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,008.32
NET CH. (+) 65.71
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,857.73
NET CH. (+) 45.40
------------------------------------
As on: 2-February-2022
====================================
