KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 2, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,119.15 High: 46,138.61 Low: 45,674.50 Net Change: 444.65 Volume (000): 123,505 Value (000): 6,618,646 Makt Cap (000) 1,902,115,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,602.46 NET CH. (+) 70.88 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,845.69 NET CH. (+) 89.81 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,339.83 NET CH. (+) 93.57 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,155.35 NET CH. (+) 25.60 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,008.32 NET CH. (+) 65.71 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,857.73 NET CH. (+) 45.40 ------------------------------------ As on: 2-February-2022 ====================================

