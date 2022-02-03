Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
03 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Chashma Sugar 30.09.2021 50% (F) 310.381 10.82 25.02.2022 15.02.2022
Mills Limited YearEnd 11.00.A.M. to
AGM 25.02.2022
The Premier SugarMills 30.09.2021 Nil (202.250) (53.93) 25.02.2022 15.02.2022
& Distillery Company YearEnd 11.30.A.M. to
Limited (Unconsolidated) AGM 25.02.2022
The Premier SugarMills 30.09.2021 - (126.072) (57.97) - -
&DistilleryCompany YearEnd
Limited (Consolidated)
Bank Al Falah 31.12.2021 20% (F) 14,216.674 8.00 15.03.2022 09.03.2022
Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. To
AGM 15.03.2022
Bank Al Falah 31.12.2021 - 14,460.468 8.12 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Year End
Interloop Limited 24.02.2022 17.02.2022
10.00.A.M. To
EOGM 24.02.2022
(JSTFC11)Jahangir 27.02.2022
Siddiqui & Co. Limited to 06.03.2022
===============================================================================================================
