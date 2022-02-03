KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Chashma Sugar 30.09.2021 50% (F) 310.381 10.82 25.02.2022 15.02.2022 Mills Limited YearEnd 11.00.A.M. to AGM 25.02.2022 The Premier SugarMills 30.09.2021 Nil (202.250) (53.93) 25.02.2022 15.02.2022 & Distillery Company YearEnd 11.30.A.M. to Limited (Unconsolidated) AGM 25.02.2022 The Premier SugarMills 30.09.2021 - (126.072) (57.97) - - &DistilleryCompany YearEnd Limited (Consolidated) Bank Al Falah 31.12.2021 20% (F) 14,216.674 8.00 15.03.2022 09.03.2022 Limited (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M. To AGM 15.03.2022 Bank Al Falah 31.12.2021 - 14,460.468 8.12 - - Limited (Consolidated) Year End Interloop Limited 24.02.2022 17.02.2022 10.00.A.M. To EOGM 24.02.2022 (JSTFC11)Jahangir 27.02.2022 Siddiqui & Co. Limited to 06.03.2022 ===============================================================================================================

