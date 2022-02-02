ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By 444.7 (0.97%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By 155.4 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Fitch rates Saudi Arabia's PIF 'A', in line with sovereign

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

DUBAI: Fitch Ratings on Wednesday assigned Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) an 'A' credit rating in line with the sovereign, given its strong support for PIF and the fund's central role in driving the kingdom's diversification agenda.

Fitch said it expects PIF to gradually tap the international debt markets while continuing to benefit from stable capital flows from the government "during the growth stage of its operations".

Reuters reported last year that PIF was setting up an environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework under which it is likely to issue multibillion-dollar green bonds.

Its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, said in September PIF was working with BlackRock on the framework and planned to announce its debut green bonds "soon", without providing details.

Saudi Arabia announces $6.4 billion investments in future tech

PIF, which has about $480 billion in assets under management, is the main vehicle for boosting Saudi Arabian investments at home and abroad as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who chairs the fund, seeks to diversify the kingdom's oil-heavy economy through his Vision 2030 strategy.

Fitch said PIF's total assets at the end of 2021 were equivalent to 57% of Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product.

"For the last three years the government's cash injections to PIF totalled SAR 288.8 billion ($77 billion) and represented on average close to 10% of the fund's total assets," Fitch said.

"PIF has received also non-monetary grants, including transfer of land plots for planned capital investments. This active support is mirrored in the high share of equity funding on average at about 90% of its total assets."

Any distress at the sovereign wealth fund would have "severe political repercussions for the government and endanger the implementation of its strategic agenda", creating strong incentives to avoid a default of PIF, Fitch said.

The fund has low outstanding debt levels and is net cash positive.

"This makes the prospect of financial distress remote, which we also believe the state has a strong incentive to avoid given the impact it would have on international financial markets and the borrowing capacity of the state or other Saudi GREs," Fitch said.

Fitch Ratings ESG Public Investment Fund environmental, social and governance

