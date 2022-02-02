ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,060 Increased By 385.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 18,048 Increased By 134.5 (0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
European shares gain on earnings boost; Ocado shines on rating upgrade

Reuters Updated 02 Feb, 2022

European shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, recouping more than half of their January losses, as strong fourth-quarter earnings outweighed concerns surrounding interest rate hikes ahead of key central bank decisions due on Thursday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, with chemical and travel stocks leading gains.

"The European Central Bank's take on more persistent inflation will be crucial tomorrow," Commerzbank rates strategists Rainer Guntermann and Hauke Siemssen said in a note.

Inflation data from Germany and France fuelled expectations of a hawkish shift from the ECB, while analysts have updated their forecast for euro zone inflation for January.

"The ECB should find it increasingly hard to justify its 'look-through' approach and Lagarde, in all likelihood, will have to answer some tough questions, with the Fed poised for lift-off next month and the Bank of England hiking further tomorrow - therefore, the risk for an accelerated ECB exit is on the rise," Guntermann and Siemssen added.

Markets have ratetched up their rate-hike expectations in recent weeks, with at least two rate rises priced in even as the ECB maintains its dovish stance.

Financial stocks rose 1.1%, heading for their best week in nearly three months, on prospects of a higher interest rate environment.

The STOXX 600 this week has so far retraced more than half of January's steep 4% losses, as strong fourth-quarter earnings counter some monetary tightening jitters, despite fears of more persistent inflation.

Tech stocks rose 1.0%, tracking Nasdaq's overnight gains, and as Alphabet posted record quarterly revenue.

British online supermarket group Ocado was the top performer, gaining 7.3% after Credit Suisse double upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "underperform".

Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon gained 3.3%, after beating market expectations with record quarterly earnings.

European shares rebound from downbeat January

German chip supplier Siltronic added 2.0%, after posting 17% higher quarterly earnings and saying it expected semiconductor demand to increase.

Novo Nordisk jumped 13.4% despite missing expectations for fourth-quarter operating profit, as the Danish drug developer said it aimed to generate sales growth of between 6% and 10% in local currencies in 2022.

Swedbank dropped 4.1% after posting a fourth-quarter operating profit that was slightly lower than expected, as weaker results from fixed income trading weighed.

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank Julius Baer was the worst performer on the index, falling about 5% to a two-month low, as analysts flagged a miss on costs after the firm's earnings release. Reuters

European stock FTSE 100 Wall Street equities

