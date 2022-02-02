European shares gain on earnings boost; Ocado shines on rating upgrade

European shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, recouping more than half of their January losses, as strong fourth-quarter earnings outweighed concerns surrounding interest rate hikes ahead of key central bank decisions due on Thursday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, with chemical and travel stocks leading gains.

"The European Central Bank's take on more persistent inflation will be crucial tomorrow," Commerzbank rates strategists Rainer Guntermann and Hauke Siemssen said in a note.

Inflation data from Germany and France fuelled expectations of a hawkish shift from the ECB, while analysts have updated their forecast for euro zone inflation for January.

"The ECB should find it increasingly hard to justify its 'look-through' approach and Lagarde, in all likelihood, will have to answer some tough questions, with the Fed poised for lift-off next month and the Bank of England hiking further tomorrow - therefore, the risk for an accelerated ECB exit is on the rise," Guntermann and Siemssen added.

Markets have ratetched up their rate-hike expectations in recent weeks, with at least two rate rises priced in even as the ECB maintains its dovish stance.

Financial stocks rose 1.1%, heading for their best week in nearly three months, on prospects of a higher interest rate environment.

The STOXX 600 this week has so far retraced more than half of January's steep 4% losses, as strong fourth-quarter earnings counter some monetary tightening jitters, despite fears of more persistent inflation.

Tech stocks rose 1.0%, tracking Nasdaq's overnight gains, and as Alphabet posted record quarterly revenue.

British online supermarket group Ocado was the top performer, gaining 7.3% after Credit Suisse double upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "underperform".

Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon gained 3.3%, after beating market expectations with record quarterly earnings.

German chip supplier Siltronic added 2.0%, after posting 17% higher quarterly earnings and saying it expected semiconductor demand to increase.

Novo Nordisk jumped 13.4% despite missing expectations for fourth-quarter operating profit, as the Danish drug developer said it aimed to generate sales growth of between 6% and 10% in local currencies in 2022.

Swedbank dropped 4.1% after posting a fourth-quarter operating profit that was slightly lower than expected, as weaker results from fixed income trading weighed.

Switzerland's third-largest listed bank Julius Baer was the worst performer on the index, falling about 5% to a two-month low, as analysts flagged a miss on costs after the firm's earnings release. Reuters