ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 39 (0.83%)
BR30 18,522 Increased By 96.8 (0.53%)
KSE100 45,931 Increased By 256.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,995 Increased By 81.5 (0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Hybrid car sales equal to diesel in Europe: industry data

AFP 02 Feb, 2022

PARIS: Sales of hybrid cars in Europe equalled those of diesel vehicles for the first time last year, while electric models also gained more ground, industry data showed on Wednesday.

The figures come as the European Commission aims to ban the sale of new fossil fuel cars from 2035 and automakers have unveiled plans to transition to an electric future.

Hybrid electric vehicles accounted for nearly 20 percent of new passenger cars registered across the European Union in 2021, up from 11.9 percent, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Nissan alliance to invest $25bn in electric vehicles over 5 years

Fully electric cars represented 9.1 percent of total car registrations, up from 5.4 percent in 2020, with a boost from government programmes to subsidise their purchase and growing output by automakers.

Petrol cars still crowd the roads, however, with a leading 40 percent market share.

