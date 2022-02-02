ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By 39.4 (0.84%)
BR30 18,526 Increased By 100.5 (0.55%)
KSE100 45,926 Increased By 251.6 (0.55%)
KSE30 17,992 Increased By 78.2 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Telenor Q4 lags forecasts, sees flat to slightly higher 2022 earnings

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

OSLO: Norway's Telenor said on Wednesday it expects its earnings to be largely flat or slightly higher in 2022 compared to last year as it posted quarterly profits below forecasts.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December fell 6.5% year-on-year to 11.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.33 billion), while analysts in a poll on average had expected 12.2 billion.

The company's overall revenue declined by 4.8% in 2021, reflecting the pending sale of its Myanmar operation, while adjusted for this it increased by 1.2%, it added.

"Entering 2022, we will maintain our focus on returning to growth," Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said in a statement.

Climate change: Telenor Research releases its top 5 ‘Tech Trends’

Telenor proposed a dividend of 9.30 crowns per share, compared to 9.0 crowns a year earlier and in line with analysts' median expectation in the company-provided earnings poll.

The group, which has 172 million subscribers and gets about half its revenue from Asia and the rest from the Nordic region, expects "low single digit" growth in its organic service revenue in 2022, it added.

Capital expenditure is expected to amount to 16-17% of sales this year, it said.

Telenor Norway

Comments

1000 characters

Telenor Q4 lags forecasts, sees flat to slightly higher 2022 earnings

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

POL products: GST abolished, PL revised downward

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Read more stories