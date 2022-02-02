ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 38.9 (0.83%)
BR30 18,513 Increased By 87.7 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,933 Increased By 258.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,995 Increased By 80.9 (0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
India shares hit two-week high after growth-focused budget

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit a two-week high led by financial stocks on Wednesday, after the government stepped up spending to fuel growth in the pandemic-hit economy, although disappointing earnings from Tech Mahindra capped gains.

Both bourses extended a post-budget rally, with the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index up 0.95% at 17,743.45 as of 0427 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex advancing 0.94% to 59,417.19.

In the previous session, the indexes had climbed nearly 1.5% each after the federal budget unveiled increased spending to 39.45 trillion rupees in the coming fiscal year to build public infrastructure and drive economic growth.

"Stocks related to the capex cycle and related credit growth are in the nascent stage of a growth cycle and valuations are nowhere close to the euphoric valuations visible in the 'growth and low volatility' stocks in the market," ICICI Securities said in a note.

Indian shares end higher

After recovering from a sell-off in recent weeks driven by US interest rate and inflation worries, the blue-chip indexes are now around 4.5% off record highs reached in October.

The brokerage added that the lending segment, including leading banks like SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank would benefit from increased government spending.

The Nifty Bank index and the Nifty PSU Bank index led gains among sub-indexes, rising as much as 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Cigarette maker ITC rose as much as 2.3% to its highest since mid-December, with Morgan Stanley and Jefferies saying unchanged tobacco tax rates in the budget removed an overhang on the stock.

Tech Mahindra fell 4.2% after the IT services company missed expectations for quarterly profit on rising wage costs.

Heavyweight mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp climbed 1.8% ahead of its quarterly results.

Indian shares

