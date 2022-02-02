Gold steady as Ukraine tensions counter Fed rate-hike bets

Gold was steady on Wednesday above the $1,800 psychological level as concerns surrounding Ukraine supported the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited US jobs data that is considered key for the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.

Fundamentals

Spot gold held its ground at $1,801.25 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. In the previous session, bullion touched $1,805.43 as investment demand strengthened, with a weak US dollar and Treasury yields offering further support.

US gold futures were flat at $1,801.10.

Reflecting investor appetite, holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose to the highest level since mid-August on Tuesday.

Ukraine announced plans to boost armed forces as European leaders lined up to back the country in a standoff with Russia.