ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,755 Increased By 59.5 (1.27%)
BR30 18,717 Increased By 291.7 (1.58%)
KSE100 46,069 Increased By 394.7 (0.86%)
KSE30 18,049 Increased By 134.9 (0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold nudged off $1,800 level as improved risk appetite counters lower yields

Reuters Updated 02 Feb, 2022

****Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, moving away from the key psychological level of $1,800, as risk appetite spurred by less hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials outweighed support from lower Treasury yields.****

Spot gold dipped 0.2% to $1,796.90 per ounce, as of 0844 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,799.60.

"The shift towards a more risk-on approach by investors is probably gold-negative, however, the resultant weakness in the dollar helps gold, and the decrease in US TIPS yields has provided support for gold," said Nicholas Frappell, a global general manager at ABC Bullion.

"(St. Louis Fed President James) Bullard's comments on the topic of a 50 bp rise is part of a tendency among Fed officials to soften the markets' take on the pace and extent of tightening in 2022."

A noted hawk, Bullard said on Tuesday he would argue for interest rate rises in March, May and June, but did not favour a half-point move.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

When the Fed takes a solid decision about hiking rates next month, investors will get a direction, said Hareesh V, head of commodity research at Geojit Financial Services in India, adding that until then gold was likely to be lacklustre.

Wall Street advanced on Tuesday and the energy index closed at a multi-year high, although seesaw trading reflected investor uncertainty about how to play the current market.

Gold faces January fall, palladium set for best month in 14 years

The dollar index eased to its lowest level in a week, making gold attractive for other currency holders.

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields edged lower, limiting losses in non-interest bearing bullion.

Spot silver gained 0.3% to $22.71 an ounce, platinum rose 0.4% to $1,031.26, and palladium climbed 1.2% to $2,391.99.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold nudged off $1,800 level as improved risk appetite counters lower yields

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

PM Imran set to visit China on Thursday

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Oil climbs toward 7-year highs on US stock draw, eyes on OPEC+ move

World's first COVID human challenge trial found to be safe in young adults

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

POL products: GST abolished, PL revised downward

Read more stories