ANL 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASC 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.16%)
AVN 111.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
FFL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
GGGL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
GGL 22.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.67%)
GTECH 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 3.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.73%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.38%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.43%)
PRL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.62%)
TELE 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.74%)
TPLP 32.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.12%)
TREET 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TRG 85.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.62%)
WAVES 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
YOUW 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 38.9 (0.83%)
BR30 18,513 Increased By 87.7 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,933 Increased By 258.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,995 Increased By 80.9 (0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,330
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,436,413
6,04724hr
Sindh
544,722
Punjab
482,316
Balochistan
34,501
Islamabad
129,004
KPK
196,328
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

  • President Dr Arif Alvi administers the oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Feb, 2022

Justice Umar Ata Bandial took oath on Wednesday as the 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

He was administered the oath by President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with other ministers and officials. Justice Bandial will continue as the chief justice till his retirement on September 18, 2023.

President Alvi had appointed Justice Bandial as the CJP in January.

As per a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice: “The President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as the Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from 02-02-2022.”

Justice Bandial was elevated as judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on December 4, 2004.

He declined oath under PCO in November 2007 but was restored as a judge of the LHC as a result of the movement of lawyers and civil society for revival of the judiciary and constitutional rule in the country.

Later, he served for two years as the chief justice LHC until his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in June 2014.

President appoints Justice Bandial as CJP

During his career as a judge of the LHC and the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Bandial has rendered judgments on a number of important public law and private law issues.

These include pronouncements on civil and commercial disputes, Constitutional rights and matters of public interest.

He secured his BA (Economics) degree from Columbia University, USA followed by a Law Tripos degree from Cambridge University, UK and qualified as Barrister-at-Law from Lincoln’s Inn, London.

In 1983, he was enrolled as an advocate of the LHC and some years later, as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Justice Bandial says govts need to take steps aimed at expanding tax base

While addressing the full court reference held on Tuesday on the eve of Justice Gulzar’s retirement, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the federal and provincial governments need to take steps for increasing revenue generation by expanding the tax base, and empowering statutory and public institutions to effectively perform their role under the Constitution and the law.

“Pakistan suffers from a mushrooming population which in turn has left it vulnerable to social and economic pressures that are typically faced by similarly situated countries. These include poor health and education facilities, low productivity, unskilled labour, unemployment and therefore poverty,” he said.

To tackle the myriad problems facing Pakistan, all concerned stakeholders need to come together to address the alarming rate of population growth, he added.

In the backdrop of criticism of judges after the announcement of Supreme Court on Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s petition, he said; “All of us have deep respect and regard for each other. The differences in our opinions in matters of law arise from our individual perceptions.”

“This diversity brings richness to our understanding. That is how yesterday’s minority view may become tomorrow’s majority judgment. But we are surprised that some observers who discharge a noble duty as watchful media, particularly members of the social media, take it upon themselves to scandalise judges rather than focusing on the criticism of their judgments.”

Pakistan CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial

Comments

1000 characters

Justice Umar Ata Bandial takes oath as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan

Pakistan's Covid positivity below 10% for second straight day

POL products: GST abolished, PL revised downward

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

US to send fighter jets to assist UAE after Houthi attacks

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

No surprise if some Australian players skip Pakistan tour: Hazlewood

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Read more stories