Rehman Malik contracts Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Rehman Malik on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

As per family sources, the lungs of Rehman Malik has been affected by the coronavirus.

The former interior minister who has been admitted to a private hospital is currently shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On the other hand, there was a sharp drop in coronavirus infections and positivity ratio in Pakistan whereas the number of deaths went up during the last 24 hours showed the statistics released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on today’s morning.