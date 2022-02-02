Price hike issue: Shujaat puts his weight behind PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Tuesday that internal and external elements wanted to destroy the country’s economy.

Defending Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PML-Q leader said he (PM) alone should not be blamed for the inflation, as a few national and global indicators were responsible for the economic crisis.

The PML-Q leader in a statement said: “Artificial inflation effects also trickle down on the masses and prices have been increased targeting the agriculture sector.” He said that Pakistan is an agriculture-based country and its agriculture sector is being targeted.

He said a grower sells tomatoes to the middleman at the rate of Rs25 per kg but the same tomato per kg is available to the masses in the market at Rs150. “Then people blame Imran Khan for such a price hike that is completely unjustified,” he commented.

“These days there is uproar about wheat price hike due to shortage of fertilizer. Hoarders are responsible for the artificial inflation,” Shujaat said. He urged political representatives to point out the fertilizer hoarders in their areas and ensure its release to the farmers.

