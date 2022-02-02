563 KMC vehicles issued fuel cards

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said fuel cards have been issued for as many as 563 KMC vehicles, including 389 four-wheelers and 174 motorcycles used by KMC officers.

“This initiative is an important step towards overcoming unnecessary and additional expenditure in KMC. This system is already in use in DMCs and other institutions and now it is being introduced in KMC,” he added.

The administrator said in the first phase, the vehicles of the officers have been connected to this system. However, in the next phase, other vehicles will also be able to get monthly fuel through the cards.

He said unnecessary expenditure is being reduced to give financial stability to the KMC. He said KMC vehicles spend huge amount of money on fuel every month and various measures are being taken to make it proportional.

“Under the fuel card, the KMC will be billed every month for the amount of fuel consumed. The card will be acceptable at any petrol pump of a designated company in the city for KMC vehicles and will be automatically recharged every month.

“Currently, fuel cards are being issued for 563 KMC vehicles, including 389 four-wheelers and 174 motorcycles,” he said and added that from next month, all these vehicles will be able to get petrol from various pumps in the city according to the fuel quota entry in the vehicle department.

He said earlier all the vehicles had to be filled with petrol from a single designated pump which made it difficult for the officers and employees and it used to cost a lot of fuel to reach the designated petrol pump.

The administrator said the vehicle department is coordinating with all the departments of KMC in this regard and has made all preparations in this regard in order to make the new system easier in every way and to facilitate officers and other employees.

He hoped that KMC officers and other staff would do their utmost to make the fuel card system a success. “We would be able to run the company better and more efficiently with joint efforts,” he added.

