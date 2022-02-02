ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

563 KMC vehicles issued fuel cards

Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said fuel cards have been issued for as many as 563 KMC vehicles, including 389 four-wheelers and 174 motorcycles used by KMC officers.

“This initiative is an important step towards overcoming unnecessary and additional expenditure in KMC. This system is already in use in DMCs and other institutions and now it is being introduced in KMC,” he added.

The administrator said in the first phase, the vehicles of the officers have been connected to this system. However, in the next phase, other vehicles will also be able to get monthly fuel through the cards.

He said unnecessary expenditure is being reduced to give financial stability to the KMC. He said KMC vehicles spend huge amount of money on fuel every month and various measures are being taken to make it proportional.

“Under the fuel card, the KMC will be billed every month for the amount of fuel consumed. The card will be acceptable at any petrol pump of a designated company in the city for KMC vehicles and will be automatically recharged every month.

“Currently, fuel cards are being issued for 563 KMC vehicles, including 389 four-wheelers and 174 motorcycles,” he said and added that from next month, all these vehicles will be able to get petrol from various pumps in the city according to the fuel quota entry in the vehicle department.

He said earlier all the vehicles had to be filled with petrol from a single designated pump which made it difficult for the officers and employees and it used to cost a lot of fuel to reach the designated petrol pump.

The administrator said the vehicle department is coordinating with all the departments of KMC in this regard and has made all preparations in this regard in order to make the new system easier in every way and to facilitate officers and other employees.

He hoped that KMC officers and other staff would do their utmost to make the fuel card system a success. “We would be able to run the company better and more efficiently with joint efforts,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Murtaza Wahab KMC vehicles fuel cards

Comments

Comments are closed.

563 KMC vehicles issued fuel cards

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories