ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AT&C-based loadshedding: Pesco, Qesco, Sepco, Hesco and KE warned of legal proceedings

Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: While taking serious notice of consumer complaints regarding (Aggregate, Technical and Commercial) AT&C-based loadshedding in the country particularly, in the areas of Pesco, Qesco, Sepco, Hesco and K-Electric, the Nepra has directed all the companies to avoid such undue loadshedding as it is a clear violation of the Nepra laws.

According to an official statement, the Authority, while taking notice of consumer complaints received during hearings in the matter of monthly Fuel Component Adjustments (FCAs) for DISCOs and K-Electric regarding unscheduled loadshedding, has taken following stern actions: (i) Pesco, Qesco, Sepco, Hesco, and K-Electric have been directed to avoid such undue loadshedding and submit a report within one month, failing which the Authority shall initiate legal proceedings under the Nepra Fine Regulations 2021; (ii) companies have been directed to initiate proceedings against their concerned officers/officials who are directly responsible for such poor performance due to which consumers are suffering and; (iii) advisories to all Chairmen Board of Directors (BoDs) of five DISCOs with copy to Ministry of Energy (Power Division) have been sent showing the performance of respective DISCO and advising them to take necessary steps to avoid such undue load shedding.

While considering the data of 11kV feeders belonging to urban areas, the authority observed that DISCOs have failed to establish their writ.

The authority further directed to make urban feeders free from load shedding by preparing a comprehensive plan indicating reduction of AT&C losses with concrete timeline.

The Nepra had already sent an advisory to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) wherein, it was categorically communicated that GoP AT&C-based load shedding policy, ie, not to supply electricity to high loss feeders is negatively impacting the overall sales growth from the available “Take or Pay” power plants and thus ballooning the circular debt.

The authority is also of the view that AT&C based load shedding was introduced back in 2017 when there was generation shortage in the country, however, the continuity of same policy does not appear to be beneficial for the power sector. It is also a fact that good paying consumers of the same feeder are badly suffering due to this policy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KE nepra DISCOS AT&C based loadshedding Fuel Component Adjustments

Comments

Comments are closed.

AT&C-based loadshedding: Pesco, Qesco, Sepco, Hesco and KE warned of legal proceedings

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories