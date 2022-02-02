NTDC energizes Phase-I of 500kV Faisalabad west grid station

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has energized phase-I of 500kV grid station Faisalabad West two months prior to its timeline. The efforts of NTDC for completion of this vital project supported the fulfilment of commitment of the government to provide the uninterrupted power supply to the consumers of FESCO during upcoming summers.

Managing Director NTDC Engr Manzoor Ahmad inaugurated the 500kV grid station Faisalabad West along with CEO FESCO and NTDC engineers and senior officials on Tuesday.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony held at grid station, the Managing Director NTDC said that in line with the directions of Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Power Division and Board of directors, the NTDC is focusing on up-gradation of its transmission network to meet the maximum demand of power during summers and Holy month of Ramazan.

He said that 500kV grid station Faisalabad West has been completed with the cost of Rs9379 million. Two transformers of 750MVA and 3 transformers of 250MVA have been installed at the grid station. Allied transmission lines of said grid stations have also been completed and energized. The projects will strengthen the transmission network of both NTDC and FESCO, will help in addressing the issues of overloading, low voltage and forced load shedding in FESCO region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022