Feb 02, 2022
Pakistan

Covid-19: Punjab reports 16 more deaths, 1,894 fresh cases

Recorder Report 02 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: There is no respite in fatalities as well as fresh Covid-19 infections, as out of 23,583 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours; Punjab has reported 16 more deaths and 1,894 new infections taking the provincial tally of death toll to 13,173 and coronavirus cases to 480,467.

Out of 16 deaths, nine were reported in Lahore, four in Rawalpindi and two in Gujranwala taking the death toll in these districts to 5162, 2119 and 623, respectively.

With the recovery of 1,881 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 538,178. On the other hand, as many as 3,665 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1,295,390.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 248,604 cases and 5,162 deaths, Rawalpindi 44,099 cases and 2,119 deaths, Faisalabad 27,529 cases and 1,298 deaths, Multan 23,374 cases and 904 deaths, Gujranwala 10,762 cases and 623 deaths, Bahawalpur 10,631 cases and 270 deaths, Sheikhupura 5,259 cases and 173 deaths and Sialkot reported 9,456 cases and 249 deaths.

