Planned ‘long march’: Bilawal discusses strategy with Makhdoom Mahmood

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has discussed long march strategy with PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood. He went to the resident of Makhdoom who has also served as Governor Punjab in the past.

Bilawal said the PPP’s long march would be a turning point in the political history of Pakistan. According to him, hundreds and thousands of party workers and commoners would participate in the long march. He said such a huge participation of people would expose the popularity of Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022