KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 200,346 tonnes of cargo comprising 136,886 tonnes of import cargo and 63,460 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 136,886 comprised of 53,180 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 24,636 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 17,137 tonnes of Wheat and 41,933 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo. The total export cargo of 63,460 tonnes comprised of 52,875 tonnes of containerized cargo, 679 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 9,073 tonnes of Clinkers, 833 tonnes of Soda Ash.

—As many as, 9653 containers comprising of 2399 containers import and 6354 container4s export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 725 of 20’s and 1283 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 04 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1097 of 20’s and 788 of 40’s loaded containers while 157 of 20’s and 1762 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Kota Nilam, Sovereign, MT Quetta and Symi have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 06 ships namely, Msc Eyra, CMA CGM Jamaica, Izumo, African Baza, MT Lahore and Xin Chang Shu have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly, Northern Guard, Baitong I, Bison Express, Jwala, CT Frontier, Prague Express, As Clementna, Hake, Jolly Quarzo, Ts Mumbai and Calasis Trader were were expected to reach at the same port.

PORT QASIM

Meanwhile two more ships, Far Eastern Jupiter and Chemroad Quest carrying Soya bean and Phosphoric Acid also arrived at outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours (.)

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Container vessel ‘Cap Carmel’ and oil tanker‘ George-M’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, MSC Pina and Flag Zannis are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 177,880 tonnes, comprising 118,992 tonnes imports cargo and 58,888 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,431 Containers (1,942 TEUs Imports and 2,489 TEUs export) was handled at the Port hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Infinity sky and Maersk Detroit & two more ships MSC Sky-II and Beauty Lily carrying Wheat, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at, Grain Terminal, Container Terminal and Electric Terminal on Tuesday, 1st February, while a container vessel ‘Julie’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and General cargo carrier ‘Alanis’ is due to arrive on Wednesday, 2nd Febtruary-2022.

