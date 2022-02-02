ANL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.87%)
ASC 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
ASL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
AVN 111.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.97%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.22%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.54%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
GGGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.04%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.02%)
PACE 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
PRL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.72%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.17%)
TELE 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 40.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.22%)
TRG 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.35%)
UNITY 32.15 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.69%)
WAVES 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 59 (1.27%)
BR30 18,425 Increased By 65.7 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,675 Increased By 299.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,914 Increased By 83.9 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street eases after two-day surge as Tesla, Microsoft slip

Reuters 02 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: US stocks fell in a volatile session on Tuesday, with Microsoft and Tesla weighing the most as high-valued technology and growth stocks gave back some gains from the past two sessions.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors fell, with utilities and technology stocks leading the declines.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc fell 0.9% after recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles, while Microsoft Corp declined 1.3% after a media report that the US Federal Trade Commission will be reviewing its $68.7 billion deal for Activision Blizzard Inc.

“The market just wants to digest ahead of the big earnings ... Alphabet and Meta are going to be critical for the health of this market,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their largest two-day gains since April 2020 on the final trading day of January, which still turned out to be their worst monthly performance since March 2020 on fears over faster-than-expected rate hikes and geopolitical tensions.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker’s said on Tuesday it may be appropriate for the central bank to raise rates four times this year, and move more aggressively if the factors leading to higher inflation are not mitigated.

Traders are betting on five rate hikes this year, with some Wall Street analysts expecting seven hikes.

“This will be the year when Fed will pull back support ... the markets will not be on steroids anymore and may go through a phase of detox,” said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network.

Geopolitical tensions added to market volatility, with the Pentagon saying on Monday it was in active discussions with Eastern European allies about possible US troop deployments to NATO’s eastern flank.

At 10:22 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 11.04 points, or 0.03%, at 35,142.90, the S&P 500 was down 6.13 points, or 0.14%, at 4,509.42, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 54.83 points, or 0.39%, at 14,185.05.

As of Monday, 172 S&P 500 companies posted fourth-quarter results, of which 78.5% reported earnings above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Exxon Mobil Corp rose 5.3% after posting its largest quarterly profit in seven years, as the oil producer benefited from strong energy prices.

Google parent Alphabet Inc edged up 0.2% ahead of its quarterly results after the closing bell, with Amazon Inc and Meta Platforms Inc expected to report later this week.

AT&T Inc dropped 4.4% after slashing its dividend by nearly half and saying it would spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc.

Latest data from the Labor Department showed job openings grew to 10.925 million December, far exceeding analyst expectations of 10.3 million, ahead of the more closely-watched monthly payrolls report on Friday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.22-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 10 new lows.

Microsoft US stocks S&P Tesla US Federal Trade Commission WallStreet Activision Blizzard Inc

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wall Street eases after two-day surge as Tesla, Microsoft slip

Currency declarations: Automated system for real-time data capture launched

Circular debt showing Rs38bn monthly growth

CCoE to discuss revised Circular Debit Management Plan today

$6bn EFF: 6th review to be high on IMF board’s agenda for today’s meeting

Export proceeds’ realization: SBP grants relaxation

Wind IPPs: AEDB accuses US’s DFC of impeding talks

Revenue targets: ECC approves Rs4bn for FBR upgradation

Dec 2021 Nepra agrees to raise Discos’ tariff by Rs3.09/unit

Yousaf appointed DBDC’s CEO

Tariff for KCR: Railways ministry-PD dispute to land on CCoE table today

Read more stories