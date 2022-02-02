IPR issues factsheet: Govt’s decision to inject liquidity into economy to boost demand, production lauded

LAHORE: A factsheet issued by the Institute for Policy Reforms (IPR) on Tuesday, lauded the decision of the government to inject liquidity into the economy to boost demand and production.

“It is no surprise that as updated economic data came in, the PBS has revised FY 21’s real GDP growth rate to 5.37 percent. Rebased GDP growth rate came to 5.57 percent”.

This factsheet also reviewed recent economic developments and trends, including government and SBP decisions that lie behind the present healthy economic indicators. These decisions caused aggregate demand for consumption and investment to grow rapidly in FY 21 over FY 20. An especially promising sign is brisk growth in Pakistan’s exports that rose 18 percent YoY in FY 21 and by a hefty 28 percent in July-December FY 22.

It noted that while the economy grew at about 5.5 percent in FY 18, it left severe macroeconomic imbalances in its wake that needed a period of stabilization by a tight monetary policy, exchange rate adjustment, and cut down in public spending. This situation was made more complex by the pandemic.

According to the factsheet some key decisions taken at that moment helped stimulate economy activity. A fiscal stimulus package of Rs 1.24 trillion in April 2020 offered much needed cash transfers to the vulnerable, tax refund to exporters, and subsidized loans for SMEs and agriculture. The SBP added liquidity in the economy through several concessional credit windows more notably TERF that stimulated production. Other measures helped save jobs at a time when lockdown had slowed production.

Credit to private sector, a major indicator of economic activity, has grown consistently since 2020. According to the SBP, the increase in credit is for both fixed investment and working capital. Correction in SBP’s policy rate was important in increasing credit to the private sector.

Emergency cash transfers under Ehsaas also played a major role. A campaign to attract workers’ remittances through banking channels improved the current account balance. Workers’ remittances to Pakistan grew from US 19.9 billion dollars in FY 18 to $ 29.3 billion in FY 21. In first half FY 22, Workers’ remittances have grown by a further 11 percent.

After a period of correction in public investment, government boosted public investment in key areas to stimulate economic growth and create jobs. Public Gross Fixed Capital grew by 38 percent in FY 21. These investments were in power generation and transmission, energy supplies including in refining capacity, highways, and ports, areas that support private sector economic activity and boost productivity.

All these developments boosted aggregate demand, which increased by 15.6 percent in FY 21 YoY. In FY 20, aggregate demand grew by 6.6 percent. In FY 21, merchandise exports grew by over 18 percent, and by 28 percent in FY 22, July-December as global economy recovered. Overall, Large Scale Manufacturing increased by 14.86 percent in FY 21.

Economic activity has been active across all sectors. According to GoP data, in FY 21, agriculture grew by 3.29 percent, industry by 8.94 percent and services by 4.92v percent. Total size of GDP in FY 21 was Rs 55,488 billion. All indications are that economic growth is still buoyant. Finance Ministry data showed that for Rabi 2021-22, wheat has been sown on 22.8 million acres. The government expects wheat production to meet its target of 28.9 million tons. Input supply has been good. Agriculture credit has grown, tractor sales are up 21 percent, and fertilizer off take has grown in double digits.

Large scale manufacturing has continued to grow. Year on year, it was up 3.3 percent during July-November FY 22 on the back of almost 15 percent growth in FY 21. During July-December FY 22, growth has been positive in eleven of the fifteen industries for which PBS compiles data. Car production and sale increased by 72.8 percent, trucks & buses production increased by 65.6 percent, and tractor sales grew by 21.2 percent. The country’s electric power consumption grew by 9.2 percent during July-October FY 22.

Incentives for construction stimulated economic activity, including in industries with linkages to construction.

This positive picture did not just happen. It is the result of key decisions taken in full confidence of their salutary effect on the economy.

Yet, the situation is not without risks. If increase in global commodity prices, especially in energy, were to occur, it would dampen economic activity in Pakistan. Also, as production is dependent on imports, the current account deficit is a cause of future concern.

There are other challenges brought by new variants of the virus as well as from enduring macro-economic issues that successive governments have been unable to address, and which include low rates of savings and investment, inadequate production capacity and minimal productivity gains. Resultantly, economic growth soon leads to a vulnerable external sector. And the “mini-budget” could not have sent positive signals to the market, though stability is needed for the country’s economic health.

