Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (February 1, 2022)....
02 Feb, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (February 1, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07700 0.07671 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.10686 0.10843 0.12350 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.30886 0.26714 0.31657 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.54400 0.44857 0.54400 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.96229 0.79357 0.96229 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.