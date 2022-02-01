ANL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.24%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
AVN 112.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.53%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
GGGL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.96%)
GGL 22.66 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.19%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
MLCF 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.48%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.12%)
TRG 88.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.81%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (8.01%)
WAVES 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.34%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BR100 4,704 Increased By 68.1 (1.47%)
BR30 18,584 Increased By 224.8 (1.22%)
KSE100 45,714 Increased By 339.5 (0.75%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By 110.1 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
UBS annual profit rises but French tax case bites

AFP 01 Feb, 2022

ZURICH: UBS reported rising profits for 2021 on Tuesday, but a French tax evasion case cut into the Swiss banking giant's bottom line.

Net profit rose by 14 percent to $7.5 billion (6.6 billion euros) last year, Switzerland's top bank said in an earnings report.

UBS has been found guilty of concealing serious tax fraud and illegal banking activities in France between 2004 and 2012, when it sent Swiss bankers to court well-heeled French clients.

French prosecutors have said almost 10 billion euros were shielded from tax officials over that eight-year period.

European shares mark worst month

The bank was originally ordered to pay 4.5 billion euros in fines and damages in 2019, but a French appeals court slashed the penalty to 1.8 billion euros in December.

UBS, which has appealed the latest ruling, said in its earnings report that it put aside an extra 650 million euros for litigation last year.

The bank had already made provisions of 450 million euros in connection with the case.

UBS

