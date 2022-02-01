Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing.

Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday.

The mediation kicked off in January among Sackler family members and several states after a US district judge overturned the original settlement, which was the cornerstone of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization plan.