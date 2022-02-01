ANL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.24%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
AVN 112.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.53%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
GGGL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.96%)
GGL 22.66 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.19%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
MLCF 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.48%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.12%)
TRG 88.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.81%)
UNITY 31.95 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (8.01%)
WAVES 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.34%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By 67.4 (1.45%)
BR30 18,585 Increased By 225.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 45,709 Increased By 334 (0.74%)
KSE30 17,937 Increased By 107.1 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Sacklers near deal to increase opioid settlement in Purdue bankruptcy

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma LP are nearing an agreement to boost their more than $4 billion offer to resolve sprawling opioid litigation after negotiating with states that had objected to terms of the OxyContin maker's bankruptcy reorganization, according to a court filing.

Sackler family members and states objecting to terms of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization are "close to an agreement in principle" to contribute additional cash beyond the $4.325 billion they had pledged to settle opioid litigation, according to a mediator's interim report filed on Monday.

Sri Lanka food inflation hits record 25% as shortages bite

The mediation kicked off in January among Sackler family members and several states after a US district judge overturned the original settlement, which was the cornerstone of Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization plan.

