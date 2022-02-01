US FTC to review Microsoft deal for Activision

An antitrust review of Microsoft Corp's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc will be handled by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg News reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The FTC will oversee the investigation into whether the takeover will harm competition, the report said.

Microsoft, Activision and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.