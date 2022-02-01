ANL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.31%)
US FTC to review Microsoft deal for Activision

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

An antitrust review of Microsoft Corp's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc will be handled by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg News reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The FTC will oversee the investigation into whether the takeover will harm competition, the report said.

Microsoft says it observed destructive malware in systems belonging to several Ukraine govt agencies

Microsoft, Activision and FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

