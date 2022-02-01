ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.75%)
ASC 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.29%)
ASL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.55%)
AVN 112.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (3.16%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.42%)
FNEL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.3%)
GGGL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (8.43%)
GGL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.38%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.45%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.71 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.44%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TPL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (12.16%)
TPLP 31.01 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (13.59%)
TREET 40.87 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.53%)
TRG 88.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.77%)
UNITY 31.42 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (6.22%)
WAVES 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,699 Increased By 62.5 (1.35%)
BR30 18,519 Increased By 159.7 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,670 Increased By 294.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,926 Increased By 95.8 (0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Music industry wakes up to mental health crisis

AFP 01 Feb, 2022

PARIS: It was a highly original way to drop a new track: live in the studio on France's evening news, Belgian star Stromae answered a question by launching into "L'enfer" ("Hell").

A cleverly choreographed moment for the millions-selling rapper, but also fitting as a news item since they had been discussing the dark side of the music industry.

"I've considered suicide a few times, And I'm not proud of it," he sang. "Sometimes you feel it'd be the only way to silence them, All these thoughts putting me through hell."

Mental health problems are hardly new in music, as the experiences of Kurt Cobain, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys and Ian Curtis of Joy Division make clear.

But while romanticised ideas about "tortured artists" often left vulnerable musicians feeling trapped with their problems, a new generation hopes that open discussion and support can stop them turning into a death sentence.

Stars like Stromae, Adele and Billie Eilish are credited with dismantling the taboos around discussing mental illness.

And a shocking spate of suicides between 2017 and 2019 -- including dance star Avicii, The Prodigy's Keith Flint, Soundgarden's Chris Cornell and Linkin Park's Chester Bennington -- were a major wake-up call.

"All those names died within a three-year period," said Rhian Jones, a British journalist who has written a book to help musicians, "Sound Advice".

"The industry can no longer absolve itself of responsibility for the health of its artists, or deny the existence of the specific pressures that come with a career in music."

Depressing numbers

Several studies have lately highlighted that music professionals suffer psychological distress far above average rates.

France's INSAART, which supports artists and technicians, found that 72 percent showed signs of depression against 12 percent of the general population, while an Australian study said a musical career wiped an average of 20 years off lifespans.

This can be partly due to artistic temperament, but factors like job insecurity, relentless touring, late nights and the ready availability of drink and drugs are often the deciding factors.

"Because music is seen as a passion-job, there is this idea that they have to be grateful and never complain," said psychologist and former artist manager Sophie Bellet, who helped conduct the INSAART study.

Irma, a Cameroon-born singer based in France, said it was when the action stopped that things were hardest.

"A tour is an extraordinary life, a cocoon. Coming home is complicated," she told AFP in 2019.

"When the tour stops, you say to yourself 'What am I here for?' In the middle of all your instruments, you're lost. This life isn't real," she added.

'Pressure, judgement, criticism'

"Being in the industry, especially if you are lucky enough to be successful, brings a lot of attention, pressure, judgement and criticism," said Frank Turner, the British singer-songwriter, who addresses his own problems with mental illness and addiction head-on with the recent single "Haven't Been Doing So Well".

"I had a moment around the release of my 2019 album 'No Man's Land' where the pile-on on social media got so intense that I seriously debated giving up."

The industry is belatedly taking action.

Labels are finally thinking about preparing their stars for the pressures of a career in the limelight ("We can't have all our artists die," as one executive told Rolling Stone).

A number of charitable groups, such as Britain's Help Musicians and Backline in the US, provide invaluable advice and support, including drop-in sites at festivals.

But more is needed, especially as Covid restrictions ease.

"It would be tempting for managers and agents to jam-pack diaries with lots of shows in order to make up for the loss," said Jones. "But we know that a heavy touring schedule... is a potential disaster from a health perspective."

France's Belgian star Stromae The Beach Boys Joy Division INSAART Keith Flint

Comments

1000 characters

Music industry wakes up to mental health crisis

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Read more stories